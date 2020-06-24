LAKE WALES – Students who will be attending McLaughlin Middle School next year will get access to additional funding and support after the turnaround school failed to turnaround.
Turnaround schools are defined in state law as schools that earn a failing grade in three consecutive years — McLaughlin received grades of D, F and F in the years leading up to 2019.
Polk County Public Schools staff said that the school came close to earning a C grade last year, but fell just short.
The Polk County School Board recently voted to approve a contract with a vendor that will take over administration at the school. The vendor will remain in that role at least until the school grade becomes a C or better.
Griffin Elementary in Lakeland joined McLaughlin this year as schools in Polk County that did not earn a passing grade for four consecutive years.
The school district will be receiving around $838,000 to help turn the schools around, with most of the money being spent on paying teachers who decide to tutor more, paying academic coaches, paying for additional training and to hire more staff.
The vendor administrators will help the principals at the two schools.