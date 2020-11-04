On any given day, Polk County Public Schools administrators are in need of around 100 substitute teachers.
Since the pandemic set in, the pool of available subs has been around half that, staff for the school district said during a school board meeting Oct. 27.
Anecdotally, public comment from teachers and statements by board members suggests many veteran teachers have also moved on to other professions since the onset of the pandemic.
To make up for the lost staff, principals, academic coaches, paraprofessionals and other staff have had to fill in the gaps, PCPS Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said.
Since school started, a number of teachers have publicly expressed frustration to the board.
School board member Sarah Fortney, a former teacher, said the students don't have it much better given that mental health supports are lacking.
“We are stretching our staff to the limits,” Fortney said..” I don't know how we will rebound losing these experienced teachers. It's just depressing for me.”
Deputy Superintendent John Hill said the district has had 428 active staff and student COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 27.
Bartow Mayor Scott Sjoblom also works for the Polk County Health Department. Hill said Sjoblom recently discussed some data.
“He (Sjoblom) had a couple of interesting points,” Hill said. “Obviously, if you take out some of the athletic situations, where they don't always get to isolate and they don't always get to wear masks in every situation, that number goes down significantly.”
School board member Kay Fields said around 8,000 virtual students were set to return to in-person instruction beginning Oct. 28, a number Byrd verified.
Polk Education Association President Stephanie Yocum said the union is fighting for extra teacher pay to account for blended learning, among other proposals, but that it has not been successful to date.