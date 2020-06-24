WINTER HAVEN – The Frank J. Durbin Fourth Degree Assembly 2608 elected a new slate of officers for the 2020-21 Columbian Year, led by Phil Pierpont in the top position of Faithful Navigator.
The assembly is the patriotic/ceremonial arm of Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens.
Pierpont succeeds Jerry Melnitzke, who did not seek re-election to the assembly’s highest office but will continue to exercise a leadership role in the elective position of Admiral. The election highlighted the assembly’s regular monthly meeting on June 2.
Other newly-elected assembly officers are Captain Ruben Sanabria, Pilot John Ondrovic, Comptroller James Sharak, Scribe Roger DeLorey, Purser Sal Porta, Inner Sentinel Billy Bob Morris and Outer Sentinel Steve Hilbmann.
The appointive three-member Board of Trustees will consist of Three Year Trustee John Tardif, Two Year Trustee Andrew Brownyard and One Year Trustee Bob Bigg.
The Frank J. Durbin Fourth Degree Assembly 2608 draws its members primarily from K of C Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens, although some members are affiliated with other councils.