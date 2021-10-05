Investments in the downtown Winter Haven area over the past few years were on full display for the 7th Annual Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce Community Fest presented by Citizens Bank & Trust.
Not long ago, Community Fest was somewhat restricted into Central Park. The organizers and supporters of the 2021 Community Fest were able to convince crowds of families to pack Winter Haven Central Park, South Central Park and Virginia Miller Park.
The weather was a living testimony to the words Winter Haven.
Not many kids were seen wasting time on their phones. Many young people were seen having fun with fathers, mothers, grandparents and friends alike.
Events like these should only get better moving into the future. City staff have been busy making improvements to other parks and amenities in the downtown area.