Nineteen-year-old Jada Carter was crowned Miss Winter Haven 2022 during a pageant at Polk State College on Jan. 22.
The Florida A&M sophomore will represent Winter Haven in the Miss Florida competition in Lakeland this June.
Twenty-five-year-old Payton Barrington, of Orlando, was crowned Miss Florida Citrus. Barrington is an intensive care unit nurse who worked during the pandemic and has a talent for singing. The young woman was sponsored by Visit Central Florida and will also compete in Lakeland later this year.
Miss Winter Haven First Runner Up Natalia Panozzo had the quote of the night when asked what she would do if she won.
“I'm going to LEGOLAND!” she said.
Second Runner Up Amanda Kronhaus was sponsored by Jarrett Gordon Ford Lincoln.
Third Runner Up Ashley Klement was sponsored by Intense Ink Printing.
Two locals helped to judge – Winter Haven Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres and Central Florida Development Council President and CEO Sean Malott.
Diamond sponsors included SVN Real Estate, Ben Hill Griffin, Inc., Dunson Groves Apartments and Always Fresh Farms LLC.