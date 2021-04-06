During a Southwest Florida Water Management District meeting March 17, staff said eight Polk County government entities have recently filed legal challenges against the State of Florida over a proposed change to how water use permits will be processed in the future.
Regional water use permits are being updated to protect the Upper Floridan Aquifer, which officials say is exhausted from population growth. State regulators say local governments must fuel future growth with alternative water supplies, such as rivers, lakes, recycling water or harvesting stormwater in some way — as opposed to applying for additional groundwater wells.
SWFWMD staff said lawyers representing eight Polk County governments filed legal challenges to some of these proposed water permit rule changes on grounds that it will be difficult to become compliant with the new rules within five years.
SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong said it is the second time since 2018 that some Polk Regional Water Cooperative member governments have sued state regulators over water but is hopeful that a settlement will be reached.
Armstrong further said that if a settlement is not reached by May, and if the PRWC board does not come to an agreement about partnering with SWFWMD on alternative water supply projects by May, he would recommend that the SWFWMD board vote to stop co-funding the PRWC board.
Armstrong said the Southeast Wellfield will be a topic of discussion at the SWFWMD meeting in May.
The PRWC board meets next on April 28. On that date, a vote will be taken on a PRWC agreement to borrow $240 million from the federal government to finish designing and start building two desalination plants.
The cities of Davenport and Fort Meade have already opted out of this plan, citing high costs. The City of Frostproof does not have an active member on the PRWC board.