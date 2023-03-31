FDOT intersection improvements hit the road at SR 540, 1st Street and US 17

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will soon begin a $5.6 million intersection improvement and safety project on Cypress Gardens Boulevard (SR 540) at US 17 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard at 1st Street South in Winter Haven.
“The intersections along Cypress Gardens Blvd. at Highway 17 and 1st street are some of the busiest intersections in Polk County,” said M.J. Carnevale, Public Works Director, by email, Friday, with the Winter Haven Sun.
“We are grateful for the FDOT’s partnership to enhance the capacity of these intersections, which will move traffic in the City more efficiently. We look forward to this project getting underway in the coming weeks and recognize we will need to remind ourselves that the long-term benefit to the community will outweigh the short-term impacts we feel during the construction phase.”
The project is expected to be complete by early 2024.
Highlights include adding turn lanes, median improvements, paving, updated signals and improved lighting.
A second dedicated left turn lane from westbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard to southbound US 17 will be added, as well as a second right turn lane from northbound US 17 to eastbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
The left turn lane from eastbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard onto northbound 1st Street South will be lengthened.
Southbound 1st Street will be widened and restriped, to include a right turn lane, through lane and two left turn lanes.
The temporary traffic separators will be replaced with concrete traffic separators on US 17 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
A new traffic separator will be added on 1st Street South at Post Avenue.
The FDOT reports it will improve the crosswalk striping and add pedestrian countdown signals, upgrade signal equipment, and replace street lighting with LED lights, and mill and resurface the roadway within the project limits.
“As a desirable community within one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, the city is experiencing its fair share of necessary infrastructure improvements, including enhancements to transportation networks, electric and communications systems, and water related utilities,” said Eric Labbe, Economic Opportunity & Community Investment Director.
“Unfortunately, most of these infrastructure enhancements occur within the public rights-of-way, necessitating lane closures and potential delays. We understand the frustration this may cause for citizens and guests in Winter Haven, Polk County, and the Central Florida region. Ultimately, these improvements by the Florida Department of Transportation, Polk County, City of Winter Haven, private developers, and utility companies will yield a much-improved transportation network, resilient electric and communications systems, and enhanced water systems to serve our area residents well for years to come. We are committed to diligent communication and collaboration with all government agencies and private companies performing this work to minimize impacts in and around our community, particularly during peak traffic events.”