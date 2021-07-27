Heather Reuter has made it her mission to help feed those who may not have a pantry full of food like many of us do.
She started Feed the Ridge 7 years ago and has collected 8,000 pounds of food in the past. And all of that food went to the Mission of Winter Haven – which provides homeless services, a food pantry and other needs in the community.
Feed the Ridge will be Aug. 1 with a food drop off location from noon to 2 p.m. Those who would like to help can shop on their own time and bring the food to Winter Haven Christian Church.
Reuter, Feed the Ridge coordinator, says her goal is to stock local pantries and be the hands and feet of Jesus. What started with a Bible study has now turned into a local initiative that began in 2014.
“We counted what was in our pantries and we were taken aback by what we had,” she says. “We thought ‘how do we help those who don’t have that option.’”
Local data shows that many people in Polk County are food insecure.
“There is a great need in our area. We can serve and provide to the community and the community has stepped up,” she explains.
David Berry, executive director of the Winter Haven Mission, says Feed the Ridge helps on multiple levels.
“It keeps our pantry stocked. We see 20 to 25 people each day needing groceries,” he says. “It is crucial for us and we rely on community donations.”
Winter Haven Mission has been serving the community since 1977. It provides an immediate response of food, support services and offers a day center for the homeless. The homeless can take showers, get hygiene products, clothing, take enrichment classes and receive training, counseling and prayer. The Mission serves a continental breakfast Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and about 125 lunches per day from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Mission’s food pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. for families needing assistance and on Friday’s the homeless can come to the pantry for food. Berry hopes the food pantry will receive four to five months’ worth of food from Feed the Ridge.
“The timing is important. It gets us through summer and into fall,” he said.
The items needed are: Cereal, oatmeal, apples, kids snacks, canned fruit, canned potatoes, canned chicken/tuna, Vienna Sausages, crackers, Chef Boyardee (or similar brand), beef stew, Ramen noodles, canned tomatoes, coffee, sugar and creamer.
Reuter, born and raised in Winter Haven, says she would love to exceed the 8,000 pounds collected in the past.
“Anything I can do to help serve (the community)… We want to make it the biggest year yet,” she said.
Drop off: Winter Haven Christian Church
301 Sixth St. NE