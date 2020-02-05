HAINES CITY — Recently, on Jan. 24-25, the American Cornhole Organization came to Haines City and helt its ACO Florida Major, Season 15, cornhole tournament at the fields at the Feltrim Sports Village.
The event included $1,500 guaranteed in prize money.
Feltrim has another unique event in the works, also.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, Feltrim Sports will host the US Quidditch South Regional Championship tournament.
This event will showcase the top collegiate Quidditch teams from across Florida and the Southeast, as well as offer introductory Quidditch lessons to children in the community.
For more information on either event, or any of the other happenings at Feltrim Sports Village, visit FeltrimSports.com.