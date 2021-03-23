The tradition-rich Lake Wales football program will take a step back in time with the Florida High School Athletic Association’s recent vote for a one-year reclassification cycle.
The Highlanders are headed back to Class 6A after the FHSAA released its football classification list for the 2021-22 school year on March 15.
More precisely, Lake Wales is moving up to Class 6A following a successful two-year stint in 5A punctuated by a 12-win season and regional final appearance in 2019.
Lake Wales qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs in 2018, falling to Ocala Vanguard in the regional semifinals.
The upcoming varsity season places Lake Wales in Class 6A-District 7 with Auburndale, Melbourne Eau Gallie (up from Class 5A), Kissimmee Gateway and Palm Bay Heritage. Class 6A is among the four largest football classifications, which will incorporate district schedules as the FHSAA returns to the RPI (ratings power index) playoff system first utilized two years ago.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted the FHSAA Board of Directors to approve a one-year reclassification cycle earlier this month.
Per FHSAA Policy 12.2, enrollment numbers as of October 2020 (including non-traditional students from the 2019-20 school year) were used to determine school assignments. Class 6A, for example, has an enrollment range of 1,582 to 1,923 students.
Schools in Class 5A through 8A will have a required district schedule for the 2021 regular season. And, with the first day (April 26) of spring practice fast approaching, last week’s announcement on updated regions and districts helps those Polk County teams fill in the blank spaces on their schedule.
The RPI playoff system kicked off in 2019 – it replaced a two-year-old points system and involves a percentage-based formula (a team’s winning percentage, the opponents’ winning percentage and the opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage) – and automatically advances district champions in the four largest classes to the state playoffs. The remaining four regional spots are awarded to non-district champs with the highest RPI ranking.
Six teams make the playoffs per region in Classes 1A through 4A under the RPI system. With no districts, all playoff berths in the smaller classifications are decided by the top six finishers in the RPI standings per region.
Lake Wales’ move from Class 5A to Class 6A was just one of many noteworthy changes coming to Polk County.
- Bartow High, which put together an impressive undefeated regular season during a 2020 campaign that had no districts and allowed teams to simply opt in or opt out of the state series, landed in Class 7A-District 5. The Yellow Jackets will be joined by Lakeland, Lake Gibson (up from Class 6A), George Jenkins and Kathleen.
- Meanwhile, Winter Haven goes into Class 7A-District 6 with Ridge Community, which dropped down from Class 8A. Lake County-based Clermont East Ridge and Orange County-based Edgewater and Wekiva high schools complete the district.
- Lake Region and A’Kelynn’s Angels Christian Academy are listed as independent programs for next season and therefore will not participate in the FHSAA playoff system. As for Discovery High, the Spartans make the transition from independent to Class 4A and are part of Region 3 with new Polk County school Davenport High, Delray Beach American Heritage, Clewiston, Belle Glade Glades Central, St. Petersburg Lakewood, Englewood Lemon Bay, Parrish, Boynton Beach Somerset Canyons and Tenoroc.
- Frostproof landed in Class 3A-2 Region 2 alongside nearby Avon Park High. The region also includes Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin, Cornerstone Charter, The First Academy-Orlando, Lake Placid, Lakeland Christian, Melbourne Central Catholic, Trinity Prep and former Sunshine State Athletic Conference champion Windermere Prep.
- Fort Meade was placed in Class 1A-Region 4 with a group of schools familiar to the Miners: Bradford, Bronson, Hawthorne, Newberry, Pahokee, Pierson Taylor, Wildwood and Williston.
- Haines City was not among the schools on the FHSAA football classification list for the 2021-22 school year. The Hornets played a 10-game schedule last season.
- All Saints’ Academy and Oasis Christian will make up two-thirds of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Bay Division for 8-man football next season. Foundation Christian is the third team.