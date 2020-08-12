When the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors holds a much-anticipated meeting later this week at a hotel in Gainesville, a total of five months will have passed without sanctioned athletic competition.
The latest meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, inside the Best Western Gateway Grand, marks the third time the FHSAA Board of Directors has convened since late July.
The first reaffirmed a July 27 start date for the 2020 fall high school sports season, while the second came just days later and overturned the previous vote by postponing the beginning of the season to Aug. 24.
And, with Friday’s scheduled meeting, the ball is now literally in the FHSAA’s court as school districts await more guidance on not only the 2020 fall season but perhaps the entire 2020-21 sports year.
The 2020 spring season shut down March 14 when schools closed due to COVID-19 concerns and then were canceled April 20 after Gov. Ron DeSantis — who spoke last week in Jacksonville touting the importance of sports to support school reopenings — announced campuses would not reopen that semester.
The situation changed early in July when Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an edict that ordered the opening of brick-and-mortar schools at least five days per week sometime this month. School districts also had to submit K-12 reopening plans for approval. (As of this writing, court proceedings were ongoing between state officials and the Florida Education Association regarding the order.)
On Friday, the FHSAA Board of Directors will take recommendations from various committees ℄ including the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee — as all indications point to a decision on one of three schedule options. It seems possible, however, that additional suggestions could be raised during the in-person meeting.
The options involve the following basics: an Aug. 24 start date for fall sports practice and a regular season starting on Sept. 7 (Option 1); a start date yet to be determined with the fall regular season ending on Nov. 28 and no state playoff series (Option 2); a fall sports season start date of Nov. 30, a winter season starting practice on Feb. 15, a spring season beginning practice on April 26 and shortened regular seasons for all three (Option 3).
Under Option 1 for football, the opening regular-season games could kick off Sept. 11. A state series commitment date would follow in October and playoff classes would be re-drawn based on the number of participants.
The FHSAA’s Football Advisory Committee recently voted 9-0 to adopt the aforementioned plan, which calls for a nine-week regular season and a blind draw to determine first-round playoff matchups.
Elsewhere, the FHSAA’s Athletic Directors Advisory Committee met recently as well and will recommend implementing Option 3. The committee, of which Polk County Public Schools Athletic Director Dan Talbot is a member, reportedly had eight of its 15 members rank the Nov. 30 start date as their top choice and seven went with Option 1 as the preferred plan.
With Option 3, the 2020-21 sports calendar would conclude in late June. Tennis would reportedly move to the winter season, while golf and swimming would become spring sports.