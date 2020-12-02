The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors held its second regularly scheduled meeting of the 2020-21 school year on Nov. 16 in Gainesville.
Among the discussed topics, the FHSAA staff proposed modifications to the winter sports season due to the pandemic.
The Board approved a waiver of team and individual minimum contest requirements for girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer, girls weightlifting, wrestling, and competitive cheerleading.
Basketball and soccer are reverting back to a more traditional postseason format for this season. All classes will have district tournament seedings based on FHSAA power rankings, while district champions and runners-up advance to the regional tournament.
Girls basketball district tournaments are set to begin Feb. 2, 2021, while the boys tip off at the district level the following week.
Soccer district tournaments are currently scheduled to begin Feb. 1.