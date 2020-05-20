Earlier this month, the Florida High School Athletic Association released the Academic Team Champions for the abbreviated 2020 spring season, as well as the overall class winners for the 2019-20 year. The spring high school sports season was stopped March 14 and then cancelled April 20 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 45 area programs (with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher on an unweighted 4.0 scale) were listed among the spring ATC achievers and seven area schools figured into the final classification standings. The breakdown for those recognized during the spring season included 11 tennis teams, eight apiece from softball and boys and girls track, seven from baseball, six from boys and girls lacrosse and five from boys weightlifting.
Winter Haven High’s varsity softball team had the highest GPA (3.708) of any school in Class 6A, while Bartow’s boys tennis team owned the top GPA (3.980) in Class 4A. The Blue Devils were second in girls tennis (3.897) for Class 4A.
Winter Haven, which posted 59 points for the 2019-20 school year and tied with Gainesville for fifth place in the Class 6A overall standings, also placed third in baseball (3.478, Class 6A), fourth in girls lacrosse (3.764, Class 2A) and seventh in boys lacrosse (3.530, Class 2A).
Fort Meade (30 points) was runner-up to Blountstown in the Class 1A overall standings. The Miners finished third this spring in baseball (3.250) and fifth in softball (3.104).
Bartow’s sports teams shined in the classroom – totaling 28 points for a top-20 placement in Class 6A – while All Saints Academy had 28 points (sixth overall) in Class 2A. Auburndale totaled 26 points and Lake Wales had 24, respectively, in Class 5A, and Frostproof posted eight points in Class 3A.
For the 2019-20 school year, the FHSAA’s 699 member senior high schools were divided into seven classifications based on enrollments. The top 10 schools in each category for the fall, winter and spring season received points on a 10-to-1 scale.