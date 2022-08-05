“It was storming, but we didn’t think much of it,” said Cassidy Lynch, of Winter Haven, after an afternoon storm last Tuesday destroyed her back porch roof.
She continued to play with her kids as her husband cooked dinner as they were inside their home at Waldemar Court Southeast.
“Then I heard a loud sound, and then a big bang, and I looked out the window and the porch roof was falling down,” she said.
Lynch grabbed both of her children and they ran to the hallway to be safe.
Social media lit up as people began speculating as to whether it was a tornado or what is known as “straight winds” from a thunderstorm.
Lynch said she feels it was a tornado that touched down at her home.
“My yard is fine. Pool is fine. Trampoline is fine. Home structure is fine for the most part. The entire neighborhood is fine, except my porch,” she said.
Meanwhile, another house on Winterset Gardens Road sustained damage to what appears to be a porch that was twisted over the top of the house and into the front yard. The area was roped off with yellow tape by Polk County emergency officials that were called to the area after the storm. The owners of that house were unavailable for comment, however, a nearby neighbor, Ann Thompson, was in her home when the storm raged outside.
“It was fierce,” she said, noting it was not like the usual afternoon thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Paul Close with the National Weather Service at Tampa Bay said they received reports of porches damaged and small hail, but added it was likely due to “straight-line” winds.
After the storm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Unit deputies helped cut up trees that had fallen across various roads in the Winterset neighborhood.
Power was out for several hours in the Garden Grove area.
As of Wednesday morning, a few businesses on Cypress Gardens Boulevard reported having power restored but were still waiting to have their internet reconnected.
No injuries were reported.