Some Florida Department of Transportation staff have called it the most significant infrastructure-building project since the 1950s – an effort to build three new toll roads across the state in the coming years.
Some opponents have criticized the proposed projects as roads to nowhere.
If built as described, one of the three toll roads would connect Winter Haven with Naples.
Over the past 15 months, appointed members of the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force have been discussing the proposal to connect Polk and Collier counties with a toll road, allowing extra space for utility infrastructure, space for possible passenger rail service one day and summer storm water infrastructure.
The task force members met for the ninth and final time Oct. 19. Their final report to Gov. Ron DeSantis is due by Nov. 15.
A majority of the 45 task force members have appeared to support building the new toll road, but most of the six appointed task force members who represent environmental groups lobbied not to build the toll road.
Many who attended the meetings prior to the pandemic to make public comment held signs saying, “Road to nowhere.” Some said the money could be better spent on other necessities. Others suggested there are existing roads that already serve the communities where the proposed toll road may be built.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said that, while around 10,000 Floridians expressed opposition to the proposed toll roads, that “is a small percentage of the state population.”
Thibault and his staff say when people pay tolls while driving in Florida, that money goes toward maintaining existing toll roads and building new ones and cannot be used for things such as public education or even transportation projects that are not related to toll roads.
The secretary said the pandemic has had no financial impact on this proposal.
Polk and Collier counties both have strong and steady growth. Thibault said the proposed toll roads would be a faster connection to the two growing communities. He added that residents of Hardee, DeSoto, Highlands, Charlotte, Glades, Lee and Hendry counties, generally speaking, do not benefit from transportation investments as much as those who live in more urban communities. Staff said this project could help offset that disparity.
Thibault said once the final report is sent to the governor next month, state staff will begin studying the questions of whether to build, how to build and where to build.
The draft plan is currently available for review online. According to the draft plan, staff are recommending to use existing roads when possible. For example, State Road 29 is a very rural, two-lane road which stretches from U.S. 27, near Moore Haven, to Interstate 75, at Alligator Alley. There is also an abandoned rail line adjacent to S.R. 29.
Elected officials in Hendry County have already set a priority to widen the road and build a bicycle and pedestrian trail along the rail line. The draft report suggests state funds could be used to help make that local plan a reality that could benefit the entire region.
Those who support the Southwest-Central Florida Connector often state that another benefit to the project is helping heavy truck drivers more readily avoid roads used for local traffic.
For example, many truck drivers transport goods to the CSX Intermodal rail yard in Winter Haven. A new toll road could alleviate congestion on U.S. 98, U.S. 27 and U.S. 17 through Polk County.
The final report to the governor represents an early step in the process. It would still be several years before construction would start. For those who oppose the plan, there will be plenty of additional opportunities to express that opposition if state officials move forward toward design and land acquisition.
In the immediate future, the Polk Parkway extension to Bartow Airport has been funded and land acquisition for that project should begin next year. Extending the parkway from Bartow Airport to State Road 60, near the CSX rail yard, will follow.
An additional toll road from Lake Wales to Interstate 4 is also under study.