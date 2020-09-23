WINTER HAVEN – The final meeting and public hearing to discuss next year's municipal tax rate and $140 million budget is on Sept. 28 at city hall, beginning at 6 p.m.
The city commission is proposing to keep the millage rate the same as last year. Since property values have increased, state law defines that as a tax increase.
Next year's budget includes cost-of-living raises for all city staff except police officers, whose starting pay is being increased to help with hiring and retention of good officers.
The Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center will get a renovation valued around $1 million, around $2 million will be spent on upgrading Sertoma Park, and the intersection of First Street and Cypress Gardens Boulevard may get an upgrade next year.