Fire at Texas Cattle Company closes Lakeland Restaurant

A severe fire at the Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland has prompted their restaurant to close their restaurant until further notice.
A letter on their social media page noted, “Dear Loyal Guests, we are sad to announce that Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland is temporarily closed due to a fire in the building that has since been contained. Thankfully, the fire occurred after hours, so no one was injured. We are grateful for the first responders who acted right away to help save our beloved restaurant that has served the Lakeland community for 50 years.
Lakeland Fire reports note the fire department responded to a fire around 1 a.m. that occurred at the single-story restaurant with flames and smoke billowing out of the south side of the building.
“Responding crews encountered several challenges, including a propane tank storage and a compromised gas line due to high temperatures and fire,” read a media release issued by Lakeland Fire, Tuesday.
The fire was brought under control around 3:30 a.m.
Officials say the incident is an active investigation by Lakeland Fire Department’s Prevention Division, as the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Eight Lakeland Fire units responded to the scene, including several Lakeland Police units, and Polk County Fire Rescue.
According to reports, no firefighter injuries were reported.