BARTOW – The Sahgal family, owners of the Firehouse Subs shop in Winter Haven for the past 12 years, recently opened a second location in Bartow at 280 E. Van Fleet Drive.
With help from his brothers, Rick and Andy; his sister, Sonia; other family and staff, Firehouse Subs franchisee Bobby Sahgal said the new restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days per week. He said staff will also offer third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes — from office meetings to family gatherings.
“We were drawn to Firehouse Subs because it’s a brand with a soul,” Bobby Sahgal said. “Not only do we serve amazing food, but we make it a priority to make a positive impact in our communities through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. It’s woven into everything we do in our restaurants.”
Originally from Ohio, where the Sahgal family owned another restaurant franchise, the family moved to Florida to start another growing business.
Bobby Sahgal’s sister, Sonia Sahgal, will be the general manager for this new location in Bartow.