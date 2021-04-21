Five finalists vying to become the next superintendent of Polk County Public Schools will take part in a whirlwind of activities this week.
Polk County School Board members will come together as a group on Wednesday and Thursday, April 21 and 22, to conduct interviews with each finalist.
The public is invited to attend the school board interviews, which will later be posted to YouTube. Each interview will last approximately two hours, and take place at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center, located at 4270 Wallace Road in Lakeland.
On Wednesday, April 21, interviews will take place for Dr. Harold R. Border (8:30 a.m.), Dr. James P. McIntyre, Jr. (10:45 a.m.) and Michael J. Ramirez (1:45 p.m.).
On Thursday, April 22, interviews will take place for Frederick R. Heid (9 a.m.) and Dr. T. Nakia Towns (11:30 a.m.).
The finalists will also take part in a virtual Q&A session on Thursday, April 22, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
The virtual Q&A session will be broadcast live via YouTube. The public can submit questions using a link which will be posted to the Super Search page on Thursday morning. They can also leave feedback about the finalists using another link that will be posted to the Super Search page.
The Super Search page can be found online at polkschoolsfl.com/supersearch.
During their stay in Polk County, the finalists will do more than just answer questions. They will tour schools and visit other important locations for a glimpse into Polk’s history, diversity, industry and culture.
There will also be opportunities for them to interact with the community: Two community meet-and-greets are planned, as well as one specifically for PCPS employees.
One community meet-and-greet will be held on Wednesday, April 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake Eva Center, located at 799 Johns Ave. in Haines City.
The other will take place on Thursday, April 22, from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center.
The public is invited to attend these meet-and-greets and interact with the finalists in person.
PCPS employees will also have their own meet-and-greet on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center.
PCPS holding retirement celebrations Byrd
Polk County Public School staff are inviting the public to help say goodbye to outgoing superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.
PCPS will hold a drive-thru retirement celebration on May 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Horizons Elementary in Davenport (1700 Forest Lake Drive).
The district will hold another event on May 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at George Jenkins High in Lakeland (6000 Lakeland Highlands Road).
Members of the public are welcome to attend.