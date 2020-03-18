With nearly half of the cases in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, health officials Wednesday reported the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida had climbed to 314.
A day earlier, the first positive coronavirus case in Polk County was confirmed by the Florida Department of Health.
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health said 98 additional cases had been reported, with the virus now found in 31 counties.
Of the 314 cases, 289 involved Florida residents who are in the state. The other 25 involved non-Florida residents in the state. Meanwhile, six Florida residents had been diagnosed with the virus and isolated out of the state.
The highly contagious respiratory disease, known as COVID-19, has caused the deaths of seven Florida residents.
The new totals show that Broward County had 80 confirmed cases, while Miami-Dade County had 76. The next-highest total was Palm Beach County, with 19 cases.
The virus is hitting men and older Floridians hardest, with 59 percent of the confirmed cases involving males and 41 percent involving people ages 60 and older.