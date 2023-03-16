Florida is doing "better than ever," DeSantis says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Fire Restaurant in downtown Winter Haven Thursday morning, March 16, delivering in a pop-up press conference highlights of what he believes were Florida’s gains the last three years as he moved to keep Florida open during and post pandemic – free of mask mandates, business and school lockdowns, free of covid vaccine mandates and free to make the choice to opt for the jab or not without being afraid of losing one’s job.
“We were one of the first states to see the experts were getting it wrong, and we resolved to chart a different course,” he said.
“We saved countless jobs in the state of Florida because of our actions, we kept many, many businesses alive, a lot of the businesses that probably would have failed if we would have had policies of other states,” he said, adding that not only did they not fail, “a lot of them are doing better than ever in Florida.”
The governor defended Florida’s actions versus that which the Federal government was purporting at the time, noting that in 2022, Florida had the largest net migration in the country, with an all-time record for tourism with 137.6 million visitors.
Hospitality boomed.
“We were kind of the place people were escaping to,” he said.
Florida’s Gross Domestic Product increased by 24 percent between the first quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2022, he noted.
“We are the fastest growing state in the United States,” he said.
At numerous times during the governor’s speech, attendees clapped in response
to several of his remarks on keeping the state open while other states were on heavy lockdown.
The governor said Florida was the first state in the nation to mandate in-person learning for students and welcome students back to their classrooms.
Calling it “total disaster” for kids’ well-being and academic ability in states who chose to remain closed, he admitted Florida’s move was not popular with the experts.
Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke at the press conference, voicing his gratitude to the governor for choosing “facts and reason over fear” in response to COVID-19 in Florida.
“The reality is that Florida and Gov. DeSantis and the decisions he made for the state, and the direction that this state went was absolutely correct,” he said. “It was the right decision to get the kids back into school. It was harmful to the kids to keep them out of school,” Ladapo added.
Noting the COVID-19 vaccine was not safe, he said “At this point in the pandemic, I am not sure that anyone should be taking them.” Ladapo also said that studies have shown that “the people that received the vaccine are more likely to contract COVID-19 after 7 months than the people who did not.”
As for the business world, Florida businesses benefited from opening the state, Governor DeSantis said.
Small business owner Jenny Williams of Polk County and her husband Jason were among those who spoke at the press conference, thanking the governor for reopening schools and businesses and encouraging parental choice on masking and individual choice on masking in public.
Jenny was a small business owner, a hairstylist, whose occupation was among those considered at the time by the Federal government as “nonessential.”
Both of their children, age 7 and 5, were students in the Polk County School system.
Jason said he and his wife were at their son’s Little League baseball game when they heard all the schools were going to be shut down.
“Sadly, it also meant no more baseball,” he said. “We were determined to make the best of it,” he added.
Jason’s job permitted him to work from home. Jenny’s salon was to close for about 6 weeks.
“During that time, we quickly realized that we were not teachers and trying to balance my work schedule and educating our children was not going to work – it was extremely challenging,” he said.
The couple was thankful when schools reopened, but then they knew they would have to deal with the mask mandate imposed by area school systems, and they did adhere to the rules, he said.
Calling it “confusing” to the children, he said it was challenging to keep a mask on their children and “equally challenging” for their teachers.
His son told him, “I can’t wait to burn this thing,” he said.
“We are grateful Florida had the flexibility to reopen and allow people to go back to their lives much sooner than the rest of the country,” he said.
In a printed media release issued after the press conference, Governor DeSantis said “Florida bucked the COVID-19 orthodoxy and instead used commonsense policies to become a refuge of sanity. Federal vaccine mandates and restrictions were never about protecting Americans from a virus, they were exercising control at the expense of the American economy and the American way of life. In Florida, we did not abdicate our leadership decisions to DC bureaucrats. Instead, we bucked the bureaucrats by ensuring kids could be in school, Floridians could go to work and businesses could thrive.”
To view a press conference the Governor held in Manatee County on 3 Years to Slow the Spread, visit the video provided by the Governor’s office at
https://rumble.com/v2dbbgw-an-important-pandemic-anniversary.html