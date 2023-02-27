The first step towards an LPGA golfing career starts in Winter Haven.
At least it will for the women taking part in the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic, held March 3-5 at the Country Club of Winter Haven. The Classic is the first stop in the Epson Tour, where, at the end of the year, the top qualifiers will get to bypass the dreaded Q-Series to play in the LPGA.
Entry to the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic is free.
Numerous players on the Epson Tour have quickly made an impact on the LPGA. During the 2021 season, nine Epson Tour alumnae claimed 12 LPGA Tour wins, most notably Nelly Korda who captured four titles as well as a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
For more information, go to floridasnaturalcharityclassic.com.