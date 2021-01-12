LAKELAND — The Florida Tropics have started their 2021 season 4-0 after winning back-to-back games against the Kansas City Comets this past weekend.
On Friday night, Jan. 8, Ian Bennett registered his second consecutive hat trick — meaning the Tropics forward scored three goals in consecutive games. Bennett also had an assist on the game-tying goal with seconds left to play before he scored the game-winner – ripping off his shirt and celebrating with the crowd in the process.
The Florida Tropics won 8-7 on Jan. 8 and won 7-4 on Sunday, Jan. 10.
Sponsored by Bond Clinic of Winter Haven, the Tropics’ next home game is Saturday, Jan. 16, against the Dallas Sidekicks at 5 p.m. at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
Tickets start at $15. More information at fltropics.com.