AUBURNDALE – The Florida Tropics SC, Presented by Bond Clinic, showed up with plenty of treats for their fans this Halloween weekend, scoring six times in the first half and five more in the second to cruise past Sporting Tampa Bay FC Nov. 1 at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, 11-1.
Now 4-1-0, the Florida Tropics had scored a total of 10 goals in its previous four games before Sunday’s offensive outburst, led by reserve forward Bruno Enrique who scored three of the team’s second half goal. Kewin Duque, Ricardo Carvalho, and Corey Mills had two goals each while Victor Parreiras, back after missing the team’s last two games because of a hamstring issue, and Antonio Manfut each had single scores.
The 11 goals set a Tropics outdoor team record for most goals in a single game. Duque now leads the Tropics in goals this year with five.
The big win sets up a showdown game against the St. Petersburg Aztecs next Saturday in St. Petersburg, the first of four straight road games for the Tropics.