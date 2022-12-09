The penguin says it’s a taste of “chillaxation.”
Fluffy’s is a new Winter Haven restaurant offering homemade ice cream, hearty breakfasts, lunches and filling dinners – everything you’d expect from a hometown eatery.
The warm environment and friendly staff make you feel comfortable the minute you walk in. And the owner is no stranger to the competitive restaurant industry. It’s been a bit challenging getting the restaurant off the ground. It opened Sept. 1 and soon after Hurricane Ian hit Polk County.
“Business is good, but the hurricane did hurt and we had some damage,” said owner Mike Liristis.
But they survived.
“Our employees and customers stuck with us and supported us,” he said.
Liristis has been in the restaurant industry since he was 14 years old in Elizabeth, NJ.
“I wanted new sneakers and my dad said, ‘Get a job,’ so I was a busboy at a local restaurant. That’s where the magic started.”
He was an assistant manager by 16 and eventually the manager.
He moved to Florida in 2002 and fell in love with the area. He ended up managing the Manny’s Original Chophouse in Haines City.
“I always wanted to own a restaurant and it was in the back of my head,” he said. “I always cook at home and make a mess in the kitchen.” His son encouraged him to follow his dream.
How did the name Fluffy’s come about? His son is a huge fan of the American stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy. Their penguin mascot stems from the fact that they offer fresh ice cream.
The ice cream flavors vary and 175 are rotated frequently such as raspberry turtle, stellar coffee, garbage can, key lime, pistachio, toasted coconut and many others.
Fluffy’s started out offering lunch and dinner and recently expanded their hours and added breakfast. They have a large menu with burgers, wraps, salads, baskets and sandwiches.
Lunch and dinner offerings include a Cubano, pork tenderloin sandwich, southwest egg rolls, pizza fries and chef salad and buffalo chicken salad.
Customers were asking Liristis to open Sundays and start serving breakfast each day.
“It’s all about pleasing our customers,” he said. “Eight out of 10 people were asking for Sundays and breakfast too. We take everyone’s advice into consideration.”
Fluffy’s is known for its specialty burgers – The Fluffy, with two patties, bacon, egg, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion; Don Pepe, with jalapenos, pico de gallo, bacon, provolone and cilantro aioli; Paisano, with mozzarella and homemade marinara sauce. Fluffy’s also has daily specials and plans to expand them.
“We like to play around in the kitchen and we are always experimenting and talking with friends,” he explained. “We are always coming up with ideas. Ones that were a hit go on the menu. We bring a variety of unique flavors and think outside the box.”
“Everything is made from scratch,” Liristis said. “It may take a little longer, but it’s fresh.”
The new breakfast menu offers egg platters, waffles, omelets, French toast, burritos and other items to start your day.
“We take everything seriously,” he said. “Feedback (is important). We want to do it properly. I am a people person. I love bringing smiles to them and I love food.”
Fluffy’s is now open at 1174 Havendale Blvd. The hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.