FORT MEADE – Four months into the pandemic and more popular events continue to be canceled due to concerns with COVID-19.
The most recent festivities to be canceled are from the Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club, Inc.: The Fall Fuel-up in November and December’s Christmas in the Village show.
Flywheeler officials are keeping up with CDC guidelines for the shows slated for January and February 2021. The Flywheelers put the cancellation information on social media. Calls to the office were met with a recording of the same statement released on social media.
“As we all know the COVID-19 coronavirus has turned our world upside down,” the social media statement said. “Unfortunately, it has affected the way events like ours are held. We need to error (sic) on the side of caution for the health and well-being of our Volunteers, Members, Communities and the General Public to help stop the spread of Covid-19.”
Many events have been pushed back into the fall thinking the virus would be well under control by then. With the spikes in the number of cases in the past week, many venues have simply decided to forgo events until next year.
The Florida Flywheelers were founded in 1972 as a non-profit in order to conserve and educate others on antique engines and tractors. Originally, members opened their homes or farms to bring members and their traffic together.
In 1992, the decision was made to buy the property at 7000 Avon Park Cutoff Road in Fort Meade. The 240 acres have held tractor pulls, antique car shows and markets have met there ever since.
The Flywheelers can be reached by phone at 863-285-9121 or visit floridaflywheelers.org.