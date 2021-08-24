This week marks the transition from Week 0 to Week 1 for Polk County high school varsity football programs.
Some successfully managed to complete preseason games last Friday amid lightning delays – such was the case at Denison Field where Lake Wales defeated the host Winter Haven Blue Devils 26-0 – as a precursor to the much-anticipated 2021 regular season. Here are three takeaways in the lead up to this week’s season openers and, as a reminder, any game listed below is subject to change due to inclement weather and/or health protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
REFRESHER COURSE
In March, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a one-year reclassification cycle for football. The subsequent classification list for the 2021-22 school year left at least one Polk County program in five of the eight classes.
Winter Haven, Bartow and Ridge Community were assigned to Class 7A, while Lake Wales and Auburndale landed in the same Class 6A district (District 7). Discovery High makes the jump from independent status and joins newly opened Davenport High in Class 4A, Frostproof is in Class 3A, and Fort Meade remains in Class 1A.
Haines City, Lake Region and Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy are independent programs this season and therefore will not participate in the FHSAA playoff system. All Saints’ Academy and Oasis Christian are again fielding eight-man teams in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference and will compete this season in the Bay Division alongside Foundation Christian, Ocala Christian and Donahue Academy.
Teams in the four largest classifications (Class 8A through 5A) have district schedules as the FHSAA returns to an RPI (ratings power index) playoff system that it first implemented in 2019. The modified 2020 varsity football season allowed teams to opt in or out of the state series and play regular-season contests up to the last date of the FHSAA state championship.
RPI ratings are calculated by a percentage-based formula (a team’s winning percentage, the opponent’s winning percentage, and the opponent’s opponents’ winning percentage). District champions in the four largest classes automatically advance to the state playoffs, while the remaining four regional berths are awarded to non-district champions with the highest RPI ranking.
Six teams qualify for the playoffs per region in Class 4A through 1A. With no districts, playoff spots in the four smallest classifications are determined by the top six schools in the RPI standings.
FOR OPENERS
Bartow and Ridge Community help kick off the regular season on Friday, Aug. 27, with a Week 1 meeting in Davenport.
The Class 7A Yellow Jackets, who are led in part by senior quarterback and University of Tennessee at Martin commit Lin Johnson, are coming off an undefeated 2020 regular season and will be part of a highly competitive District 5 (which includes Lakeland and Lake Gibson) this fall.
Head coach Chris Davidson’s Ridge Community Bolts moved to Class 7A after being an 8A playoff qualifier last season. Ridge is part of 7A-6 with Winter Haven, Clermont East Ridge, Orlando Edgewater and Wekiva.
Winter Haven is scheduled to play the visiting Largo Packers on Friday night. The Blue Devils begin the regular season with two home dates, before they embark on a four-game road trip that features their district opener against Ridge Community on Sept. 17.
Frostproof (vs. Clewiston), Lake Region (vs. Lake Placid) and Akelynn’s Angels Academy (vs. TRU Prep Academy) also open the regular season at home this Friday. Frostproof is part of Region 2 in Class 3A that includes Avon Park, Lake Placid and Lakeland Christian.
The list of area teams kicking off the new season on the road Friday is a bit longer.
The Davenport Broncos, coached by Jeff George Jr., make their varsity debut in Manatee County against Class 4A-Region 3 counterpart Parrish Community. Discovery High - another 4A-3 member – visits Avon Park.
Lake Wales heads to East Ridge, while Auburndale makes the trip to the Atlantic coast for a matchup with Fort Pierce Central. New head coach Pat Herrington and the Haines City Hornets visit Orange Belt Conference member Liberty High, and the Fort Meade Miners will travel south on U.S. Route 17 to face the Hardee Wildcats.
In the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, All Saints’ Academy kicks off the regular season on Friday at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep. Meanwhile, Oasis Christian plays at Lakeside Christian in Week 1.
CLASSIC RECAPS
Kickoff Classic games gained the spotlight last week with several area teams in preseason action on Aug. 20.
Senior running back Marquish Seabon ran for 173 yards and one touchdown and the defense stood tall in Lake Wales’s shutout win over Winter Haven. The Highlanders led 19-0 at halftime.
Tilon Simpson had two touchdown receptions as Bartow earned a 33-20 victory over Fort Meade at Bartow Memorial Stadium. Lin Johnson threw three first-half TD passes - including one on a sideline throw to a leaping Timothy Graydon Jr. – and Jaydon Williams added a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Yellow Jackets.
Haines City and Ridge Community also put together solid preseason performances. The Hornets defeated George Jenkins 26-6, while the Bolts posted a 27-7 win over Liberty.
Lake Region trailed host Anclote 20-0 before the Thunder closed the gap in an eventual 20-14 setback. Frostproof was scheduled to host a jamboree with Davenport and Horizon high schools, but those games were cancelled because of lightning.
On Aug. 21, Auburndale hosted Tarpon Springs East Lake. The Bloodhounds trailed 9-7 at halftime of a 29-13 loss as seniors Jeremiah Austin and Zach Tanner had touchdown runs.