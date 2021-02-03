A recently resigned Haines City High School teacher and basketball coach was arrested Jan. 26 for sexually engaging with a student on multiple occasions.
Wayne McKenzie Ricks II, 29, was arrested in Osceola County on 10 counts of custodial sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18. Ricks and the student had engaged in sexual activity dating back to at least fall, including on-campus at Haines City High School.
At school, Ricks would have the victim come to his classroom while he was alone and the two would have intercourse in a closet. Ricks would text the victim during school hours to come to his classroom and authorized passes for the victim to leave class. Ricks and the victim also spent time together off-campus, dating back to at least October.
Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to obtain video of what appeared to be Ricks and the victim kissing inside the classroom. The victim told detectives that sexual contact also took place inside of Ricks’ vehicle.
In addition to texts, Ricks had contact with the victim via social media and provided more than 20 handwritten notes detailing their relationship. They were signed by Ricks under an alias.
More than 80 phone calls were made between the two in less than a one-month span from December to January. Of those, more than 30 were made outside of school hours, including calls that ended well after midnight. Ricks also provided the victim with gifts to include shoes, clothes and exercise equipment.
The investigation was prompted after a family member of the victim became aware of the relationship and reported it.
Ricks was employed as an ESE teacher and junior varsity boys basketball coach at Haines City High School. He was hired Aug. 31, 2020 and resigned on Jan. 23, 2021. There was no previous disciplinary action in his personnel file.
Polk County Public Schools confirmed that standard procedures were followed during the hiring of Ricks.
Haines City High School and the Haines City Police Department have been working closely throughout this investigation and will continue to do so. The cooperation between the school and the Police Department was vital in assuring the swift arrest of the suspect.
“This case of grooming serves as a reminder for parents to remain vigilant about who their children are around,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said.