Former PCSO detention deputy faces fraud charges

A former detention deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested by the PCSO, after an investigation determined he had stolen thousands of dollars by falsely claiming overtime hours that he did not work, the PCSO reported in a media release, Friday.
According to reports, 33-year-old Bruce West, Jr. was arrested Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Central County Jail in Bartow where he was assigned, after he admitted to the Sheriff’s detective that he had falsified time cards.
The investigation showed that West had falsely claimed overtime hours resulting in a total of $15,357 of unearned money being embezzled by West.
“It’s a major disappointment when someone working in law enforcement runs afoul of the law, but it stings even more when it’s someone within your own work family. He knew better and still betrayed his co-workers, his profession, and the taxpayers of Polk County, and we arrested him.—we intend to not only hold him criminally accountable, but also to recover taxpayers’ money,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
West Jr. is charged with felony charges of grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000, obtaining property by fraud less than $20,000, and false entries to corporate books.
According to PCSO Human Resource records, West was hired by the PCSO as a detention deputy on August 30, 2021 and was sworn in on October 19, 2021. He resigned upon his arrest, but had he not, his employment would have been terminated.