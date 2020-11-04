Former Polk County School Board members Debra Smith Wright and Lee “Alex” Wheeler died recently.
Wright was a local teacher for more than 10 years, a longtime Winter Haven resident, a principal of two local schools and she also was elected to the Polk School Board.
Wheeler was appointed to the school board by Gov. Lawton Chiles in 1998 and also served as mayor of Lake Wales four times, from 2001-09. Wheeler was named Citizen of the Year by the Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council in 2010. He was a Certified Public Accountant with Bunting Tripp and Ingley in Lake Wales.
School board members Lisa Miller and Kay Fields were close to Wright.
“I can tell you that (she) was a lady of faith,” Miller said. “That was a lady that if she told you she was praying for you she went home that night and she prayed for you. …
“She expected a lot from her staff and from other board members and I looked up to her for that,” she continued. “The legacy that the Wrights leave in this county for the people they touched, not only adults but students, I think is something you can only wish to attain. She will be missed and her legacy will live on a long time.”
Clint Wright, Debra Wright’s husband, died in 2007 while serving as the Lake Wales Charter Schools superintendent.
Alex Wheeler died during surgery Oct. 27. According to the City of Lake Wales, Wheeler was a champion of environmental issues and helped get curbside recycling in Lake Wales. He proposed and instituted the Utility Lifeline Program, which assists low-income individuals to only pay base rate for their utilities.
Wheeler worked with the late Mimi Hardman to restore historic buildings, helped get an adult day care center in Lake Wales and also worked with Lake Wales Charter Schools, the Greater Lake Wales Healthcare Foundation, Lake Wales Family Literacy Academy, Rotary Club of Lake Wales and other community organizations.
In lieu of flowers the Wright family has requested that donations be given to the Clint Wright Foundation to support college students at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. Donations can be sent to Clint Wright Foundation, Post Office Box 1486, Eagle Lake, Florida 33839.
The Wheeler family is asking for patience during this difficult time, Polk County School Board Chair Lori Cunningham said.