The owners of Pembroke South CD&D landfill on U.S. 98 in Fort Meade recently applied to expand the landfill from around 45 acres up to around 200 acres of operation.
In order to expand the landfill, a bridge would have to be built over a creek connecting the old landfill with what will be parts of the new landfill.
Before this could happen, the owner would need permits through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Southwest Florida Water Management District and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Fort Meade City Attorney Tom Cloud said if the owner winds up getting the permits required to expand, the city would not likely object to the expansion.
That is because, in 2002, the landfill owner sued the City of Fort Meade when city commissioners tried to stop the expansion. A year later there was a settlement which states, in part, that the landfill can remain open, that the city cannot object to any attempts to get appropriate permits for the landfill, and that the landfill can expand to the north and east when needed.
In exchange, the city got a one time payment of $10,000, the city began receiving annual payments of $10,000, and the city receives around 12 cents from every $9 in sales at the landfill.
The landfill owner’s representative recently told city commissioners that the expanded landfill would have a liner to collect rainwater that seeps through the trash. That polluted rainwater would be collected and trucked off site to a wastewater treatment plant, not discharged into the creek.
The landfill in Fort Meade does not accept household trash. Only construction and demolition debris is accepted. However, construction debris can contain asbestos, gypsum and other things that would be concerning if found in drinking water.
If built as proposed, parts of the expanded landfill would be directly across the street from the annual Alafia River Rendezvous event.
The Pembroke South landfill is owned by Waste Corporation of Central Florida, a subsidiary of a corporation which does business in 27 states and Canada. Suing a corporation such as that to try and stop expansion again would be a large financial risk for a city the size of Fort Meade, Cloud said.