Fort Meade Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in “Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries,” an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library purchase new or refurbished computers for checkout to community members so they can connect virtually to events.
As part of the grant, staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host online conversations with residents about improving library programs and use the grant funds to purchase computers so the community might take advantage of online opportunities and discussion forums in our community and beyond.