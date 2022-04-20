Fort Meade native Andrew McCutchen is off a promising start as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The 35-year-old outfielder/designated hitter signed a one-year contract with Milwaukee last month and early in the season he’s been an excellent fit.
McCutchen started in right field and batted cleanup on Sunday as Milwaukee hosted the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers jumped out to a 3-0 in the opening inning as McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.
Through his first nine games McCutchen – a former National League Most Valuable Player winner who had previous playing stints with Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Philadelphia and the New York Yankees – sported a team-high nine hits in 36 at-bats with four RBIs and three doubles.
Carson Fulmer, formerly of All Saints’ Academy and Vanderbilt University, is now a prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. After pitching for Cincinnati last season, Fulmer was selected by the Dodgers in December from the Reds in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Fulmer made two Cactus League appearances this spring and (as of this writing) is pitching for Triple-A Oklahoma City of the Pacific Coast League.
Another All Saints’ Academy product – 2010 alumnus Ryan Yarbrough – is in his fifth season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Yarbrough is working his way back after being placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this month.
Baltimore’s Trey Mancini (Winter Haven) walked twice and scored a run on Sunday as the Orioles blanked the visiting Yankees 5-0. Mancini entered Sunday batting .250 (8-for-32) with a pair of multi-hit games.
•The Lake Wales girls varsity lacrosse team parlayed 13 victories and a 5.098 power rating into a trip to the Class 1A-Region 2 quarterfinals. The Highlanders were the region’s No. 7 seed and they were scheduled to face second-seeded Satellite High on Tuesday. (Results were unavailable at press time as Lake Wales looked to advance to the regional semifinals against Lake Minneola or Edgewood.)
Prior to the regional tournament, Lake Wales (13-2) dropped two of its last four matches after an 11-0 start. That included an 18-17 overtime loss to All Saints’ Academy in the Class 1A-District 6 semifinals on April 12 as Avery Brown scored eight goals and Bailey Dykes had six goals and five assists for the Highlanders.
ASA finished a successful season at 11-4 following a 19-8 setback to Lake Minneola in the district final. The Saints’ 2.996 power rating was not high enough to pass The First Academy-Orlando (4.076) for the fourth and final at-large berth in Class 1A-Region 2.
•Congratulations to the many student-athletes from the Winter Haven Sun coverage area who emerged as county champions during last Friday’s Polk County Track and Field Championships. Area participants placed first in 20 different individual and/or relay events and it was an impressive list.
Auburndale’s Christopher Donaldson (boys 100 and 200 meters), Lake Region’s Connor Legendre (boys discus and javelin), Fort Meade’s Azaria Whitehurst (girls 100 and 200 meters), Lake Wales’ Cristal Gomez (girls 1,600 and 3,200 meters) and Auburndale’s De’Asia Abrams (girls discus and shot put) all won two individual events and Winter Haven’s Jaden Lippett (first in boys’ triple jump and second in long jump) nearly accomplished the feat. Frostproof High senior Zach Holman also led the way in the boys’ adaptive shot put, 200 meters and 800 meters.
• Winter Haven High’s varsity baseball team reached the Gold Division championship game of the Polk County Tournament. The Blue Devils fell 3-1 to Lakeland Christian last Thursday at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
Joshua Cruz went 1-for-2 and scored the Blue Devils’ run in the third inning. Zachary Lamb pitched 4 2/3 innings and Cruz recorded four outs on the mound.
Winter Haven had an undefeated run in pool play with wins over Santa Fe Catholic (5-4), Fort Meade (9-2) and George Jenkins (9-3).
The Blue Devils entered this week at 14-7 overall with games on tap against Mulberry (April 19) and Osceola (April 20). Winter Haven was 30th in Class 6A and 135th in the state as of last week’s FHSAA rankings, while an 8.536 power rating placed it a strong third in Class 6A-District 10 behind George Jenkins (10.368) and Lakeland (9.784).
• On Monday, April 25, marks the first non-contact practice date for spring football. Contact will be permitted for the first time on April 30 as the precursor to spring games and/or jamborees in late May.
The Auburndale Bloodhounds have scheduled their Blue-Gold Game for May 20, in addition to a home jamboree with Bartow and Ridge Community six days later. Ridge Community is now under the direction of head coach Carl White.