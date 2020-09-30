FORT MEADE – During a city commission meeting Sept. 22, Fort Meade City Attorney Thomas Cloud said that the city may back out of the Polk Regional Water Cooperative proposal to build two desalination plants in Polk County.
“They were never going to send us water,” Cloud said. “We were going to be what they call a virtual customer. Basically what it means is you are paying for something you can't possibly use — and that is just a non-starter.
“I think the district (Southwest Florida Water Management District, or SWFWMD) probably recognizes that,” he continued. “Maybe that is why they are being so helpful right now, but at some point we are going to have to nail that down, because that will have a lot to do with how we settle out of this mediation so we can safely stay out of the agreement.”
Fort Meade is the latest municipality to have leadership publicly express doubt about the plan to borrow up to $239.1 million from the federal government to build desalination infrastructure. During a PRWC meeting in May, staff and elected officials from Winter Haven, Lakeland, Bartow, Lake Wales and Polk City also expressed some degree of opposition.
Cloud said staff from nine of the 17 county municipalities met at Winter Haven City Hall Sept. 11 to discuss various forms of opposition to the proposal. The City of Frostproof has opposed the proposal since the PRWC board was formed in 2018.
County staff who administer the PRWC are leading the pitch to build the desalination plants at an estimated total cost of around $600 million. SWFWMD staff have proposed paying the other half of the total cost with state taxpayer money. If built as proposed, the two plants could produce up to 45 million gallons of water per day at max capacity.
But, based on other state and city-sponsored studies, desalination plants are not the only possible solution to making sure there is enough water supply to meet future demand.
Recently the City of Winter Haven announced an alternative to desalination plants called the “Sapphire Necklace” plan – a plan to use the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes as a water supply source.
City of Fort Meade staff have now publicly proposed another alternative to desalination plants.
On Sept. 22, Fort Meade City Manager Danielle Judd proposed and the city commission passed Resolution 2020-24. The resolution solidified a $250,000 agreement with SWFWMD staff to study waste water recycling options.
The city has had a contract with Mosaic for years to recycle their highly-treated wastewater, but that contract ends next summer.
Judd said in early September that SWFWMD staff suggested a new partnership to build a city reclaimed water line to the Duke Energy Tiger Bay power plant on County Road 630, around 10 miles northwest of the city.
According to the resolution, SWFWMD will be funding 75 percent of the study.
According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Tiger Bay plant is permitted to remove around two million gallons of water out of the ground each day to produce electricity using steam.
As proposed, generating power with reclaimed water would free up water from the aquifer to fuel future growth in Fort Meade.
Since Fort Meade residents only use around 500,000 gallons per day, the plant would theoretically still need to remove more water out of the ground to keep running. In theory, if Bartow built a similar reclaimed water line to Tiger Bay, the plant could produce electricity using only recycled water.
The question of whether to borrow money for desalination plants or whether to get future water supply from other means is currently in mediation.
The PRWC board meets next Nov. 18.