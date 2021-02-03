Last week, the Four Corners Area Council announced that it had received a Certificate of Registration for its “Four Corners, One Vision” initiative from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
“We are thrilled with how this initiative has progressed over the last several years,” read the announcement, which was posted to the organization’s Facebook page (facebook.com/FourCornersAreaCouncil).
Pictured, Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber President John Newstreet poses with 2019-2020 Four Corners Area Council Chairwoman Allison Beeman.
Visit onevisionfourcorners.com to learn more about the Four Corners, One Vision initiative.