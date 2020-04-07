HAINES CITY – A Haines City Police Department statement released Monday confirmed that four people were found dead in a murder-suicide inside the Southern Dunes subdivision on Sunday morning.
Per the release, Haines City Police responded at 7:28 a.m. April 5 following a phone call where Mark Joseph, 43, told dispatchers that he had shot his wife and children. Joseph told the dispatcher that he intended to shoot himself and the door would be unlocked.
Upon arrival at the residence, Haines City police officers and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies made entry into the residence and found four people dead – all from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
The deceased include, Marie Joseph, 43, Joseph's wife, and his two children, Darren Joseph, 18, and Markus Joseph, 14.
According to the report, the two sons were found in their respective beds and Marie Joseph was found lying on a couch with the husband sitting in a chair nearby. There were no other people who lived in the home.
There was no evidence of any struggle.
Marie Joseph had also been shot in the shoulder. A handgun and five bullet casings were found throughout the course of the investigation.
Officials say the investigation, which is ongoing, has revealed a possible motive. According to the report, Mark Joseph suspected Marie Joseph was having an affair. There is no indication there are other victims.
Mark Joseph had been employed at the Ford warehouse in Davenport and with Allied Universal Security Services.
“We cannot understand the unwarranted and senseless nature of this tragedy and the poignant reminder of the suffering that family and friends will now endure,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said in a statement.