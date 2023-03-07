Four perish in tragic mid-air plane collision

Four people perished in a mid-air plane collision between two aircraft over Lake Hartridge, Winter Haven, around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Among those confirmed deceased are 19-year-old Zachary Jean Mace of Winter Haven, a student at Polk State College, Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and a fourth person who has not been identified yet, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators in a media statement released Tuesday evening.
Mace and Baker were flying in the Cherokee Piper 161, operated by Sunrise Aviation on behalf of Polk State College. Crawford was flying with another person in the Piper J-3 Cub operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.
The PCSO reports that once a positive identification has been made, and next of kin notification has been made, they will release the identity of the fourth person.
All four located persons are the only occupants of the planes. The PCSO reports it is no longer a search and rescue operation, but a recovery operation. One of the planes is submerged about 21 feet below the surface of the water, reported PCSO Chief Steve Lester, in a mid-afternoon press conference.
The Winter Haven Police Department has requested that all boaters and citizens who live on the Chain of Lakes avoid Lake Hartridge, the Lake Hartridge Boat Ramp, and the Nature Park until a statement has been issued that the park, ramp, and lake are clear.
"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today's crash," said Sheriff Grady Judd, in a printed media statement issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. "The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time."