Freedom Church Pastor Bobby Williams is a well-respected leader of the community.
On Feb. 25, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners unanimously awarded his ministry about $980,000 in America Rescue Plan funds to distribute emergency food across the county in the wake of a pandemic.
Freedom Church operates a food ministry out of Eagle Ridge Mall. Polk County Commission Chairwoman Martha Santiago toured the facility recently.
“It all started with Bobby,” Santiago said. “I was very impressed with what they were doing.”
The ministry started out of a garage and now has worship services in Eloise where Williams grew up. Eventually, the congregation wants to buy the entire Eagle Ridge Mall.
“Many times, we have zero in the bank account and I keep believing,” Bobby said.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Rotary Club of Winter Haven, the Winter Haven Junior League, the Winter Haven High School Interact Club, with help from the Freedom Church congregation and other volunteers, packaged around 25,000 individual meals which mostly got donated to the Freedom Tour ministry.
Bonnie Parker represented the Rotary Club of Winter Haven on Saturday.
“Freedom Church stepped up,” Parker said. “We could not have gotten 150 volunteers together today without their support.”
Some of the Rotary organizers said that William's name kept coming up while talking with other community leaders and that is part of the reason they trusted him with the donations.
A few years ago, Polk County Sheriff Office staff told the Sun that the neighborhood around Freedom Church in Eloise used to be very crime ridden when Williams was a child living there. That neighborhood is no longer crime ridden, country staff members said.
Pastor Williams said recently that another ministry connected with the Sheriff’s Office and asked authorities to try and clean up a few other areas.
Members of the congregation are already organizing such efforts, which include outreach ministries to area motels and other places were the most in need congregate.
William's picture was taken on Saturday while using a broom for a reason. He is often mistaken for the church janitor because he leads by example.
“I hear you are doing great things,” Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates told Bobby on Saturday.
On the subject of Saturday's Rotary event, Williams said to his congregation on Sunday, “It blew their minds that we have got all these people willing to volunteer with love and a smile on your face making a difference already in the community. That is God's compliment to you all, each and every one of you all because I can sit up here and preach and teach this all day long, but you have to grab a hold of it. Y ou all have done that. We have to be the example to a lost and dying world.”
On the subject of receiving a nearly $1 million federal grant from the county, Williams said somebody recognized him by his smile and that people ought to recognize you for your smile as well.
“Once you have Heaven inside of you, it's easy to radiate Heaven out of you,” Bobby said. “It's easy to have a smile.”
When asked if God got angry when non-believers ask Him for help, Bobby said, “Many think they need to accept Christ to escape Hell but the reality is they just have a good Father waiting to welcome him to the family.”
Williams loves talking about love.
“I don't care how much you hate me,” he said. “I am going to love you no matter what. The Bible says love never fails. So if love never fails and this God is in you, should you fail? You should be victorious all the time because love never fails. All He wants to do is to live out of you because He is a good Father.”