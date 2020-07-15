WINTER HAVEN — On Monday, July 13, the Winter Haven City Commission voted unanimously on its consent agenda — items that the commission needs to authorize, but which are generally not discussed at length in regular city commission meetings.
One item on the consent agenda deserving of added attention is the renaming of the Friends of the Library Bookstore, located within the Winter Haven Public Library downtown, to “The Friends of the Library Helen Butz Memorial Bookstore.”
According to city documents, on March 10 the Winter Haven Library Advisory Board discussed renaming the bookstore and recommending such to the Winter Haven City Commission for final approval.
That same day, Winter Haven Library Advisory Board Chair Jonathan Owen mailed a letter to City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation and Culture Department Director Travis Edwards stating, in part, that Butz “co-founded the bookstore and was a significant voice in the effort to build the library at its current location in 2004.”
Subsequently, City Librarian Jane Martin helped Edwards complete a summary document for the city commissioners to read before having to vote on the matter.
“Helen was dedicated to improving literacy and the library throughout her years,” Martin wrote. “She was a co-founder and longtime member of the Winter Haven Friends of the Library, but her involvement started even before that. Helen was very active and vocal in supporting the City’s decision to move the Library downtown, and with that, Helen was instrumental in fundraising for the furnishings, fixtures and other necessities.
“From that effort stemmed the Friends of the Library endowment fund which, to this day, enables community members to honor friends and family, while supporting the growth of the Library,” the statement continues. “Helen also took the lead in starting and managing the Friends of the Library Used Bookstore in the downtown Library facility. Due to her many years of support and dedication to the Library and to the Friends of the Winter Haven Library they have requested to rename the Bookstore after Helen.”
Helen Butz died on Dec. 14, 2019. She was 86.
Ben Pickos and his grandfather, George Butz, spent several hours selecting an appropriate photo of his grandmother Helen Butz for publication.
“Anyone who knew Helen Butz will tell you that literature and giving back to the community were two of her greatest loves,” Pickos wrote. “Throughout her decades of service to the Friends of the Library, she was the epitome of a servant leader and never sought recognition for herself. I’m thrilled she is being honored in this way, and I know she would be too. Her family is her greatest legacy, but without a doubt, the library is a close second.”
Dick Madaus said he knew Helen for around 12 years.
“She was a tireless worker in charge of the bookstore, pricing books, decorating the windows and supervising the store operation,” Madaus said.
Mayor Brad Dantzler and Commissioner James H. “JP” Powell each said they knew Butz well.
“It's a very fitting tribute to her,” the mayor said. “She did so much for the library.”