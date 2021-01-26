There is a group which goes by the name Friends of the Winter Haven Library and does things such as raise money to maintain the garden in front of the library, take care of the book store and support the city library in other capacities.
Now that the city has taken over ownership of the Winter Haven Garden Center, Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T Michael Stavres said it may be a good idea to start a Friends of Winter Haven Parks program to raise money and advocate for volunteer support to the city park system.
For more information on getting involved, residents are encouraged to contact the assistant city manager at mstavres@mywinterhaven.com.