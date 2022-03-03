There are local people struggling to pay their rent or utilities right here in east Polk County and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is sponsoring a “Friends of the Poor Walk” Saturday, March 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. This is the fifth year, and the goal is to raise money to help those in need in the Eloise, Winter Haven, Auburndale, Haines City and Lake Alfred areas.
“St. Vincent is about helping the poor,” said Barbara Orr, secretary for the St. Joseph/St. Matthew Conference. “There are a lot of people in need of assistance, especially now with the pandemic.”
Registration for the free event begins at 7:30 a.m. by the school’s soccer field and gym and the walk begins at 8 a.m. Walkers will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. Orr said they are happy with any monetary donation. “Whatever the Lord wants to provide, that is what we should be raising,” she said.
When helping those in need, Orr said they also must show they can be resourceful too.
“We want to help them help themselves,” she said. “We help move them in the right direction.”
According to the website, the pandemic has restricted the St. Vincent Society’s ability to meet with neighbors in person. However, its four local conferences in the Western District Council were still able to provide services during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of 2021. Assistance provided not including rent was $150,504; assistance provided for rent/eviction prevention totaled $97,637; home visits during COVID-19 was 588; the amount of people helped during home visits was 961; donations of furniture, clothing etc. totaled $608; total miles driven to perform volunteer services was 50,754.
“We never shut down and continued to offer hope and comfort to those who were needy,” the website stated. The Western District Council was founded in 2012 and consists of four Polk County Conferences: St. Joseph/St. Matthew in Winter Haven, St. Ann in Haines City, St. Teresa of Calcutta in South Lakeland and the St. Anthony Conference in North Lakeland.
The society was established in Central Florida in the mid-1980s and follows a 187-year tradition of charity work based upon the teachings of Jesus. It is a Catholic Lay Organization that includes more than 800,00 men and women throughout the world. Membership in the U.S. totals approximately 146,000 volunteers within 4,600 Conferences in local communities.
The Friends of the Poor Walk began as a national program with the purpose of providing local Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Conferences and Councils with additional funds to help those living in poverty, said the website.
Sherry Nikola, volunteer and treasurer for the St. Joseph/St. Matthew Conference, said we are all brothers and sisters and one family.
“That’s what we tell everyone we talk to,” she said. “We also pray for them.”
For more information on the walk or if you need assistance, call Nikola at 863-293-6133.