Exactly three weeks ago, Mary and I were wondering if we should cancel our two-week tour of Ireland that was to begin four days later.

It was a close call, but we decided to cancel the trip, booked through the FSU Alumni Assn.

Half-way through that two-week trip, fellow alumni were caught up in the international scramble to return to the United States before the airline industry went into (forgive me) a free-fall.

A week later, Mary and I — long past 65 and still healthy, but with one or two of the “underlying ailments” that keep Medicare claims processors busy — began learning the meaning of nouveau jargon like “social distancing.”

We were about to cross the threshold into self-imposed house arrest.

We even had time to ponder (and agree with) declarations that “social distancing” was just the opposite of what society needed.

It was “physical distancing” that would keep us out of sneezing distance of each other.

We need to find a way to maintain “social closeness” with friends through institutions like clubs and churches but without the face-to-face meetings and the handshakes and hugs that such closeness traditionally entails.

I didn’t realize how many organizations and activities I was a member of, or affiliated with, until I started getting notices of cancellations. From the St. Patrick’s Day Unparade to a weekly Lenten study group at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, nothing was immune from the specter of the Coronavirus, more properly known (as we would soon learn) as COVID-19.

In Week 1 of our self-isolation, we ventured out to stock up on a two-week supply of groceries.

At this writing (the start of Week 2) we are learning how to place a remote order to renew our stock.

When Mary and I go grocery shopping together, it takes her several minutes to go over my half of the shopping list, telling me what brands, what sizes, what flavors, and what quantities I am to get of each item.

How she will explain all this detail to a stranger (“steak,” for example, means two-and-a-quarter pounds of top sirloin, Greenwise if available, preferably packaged as steakhouse cut filets) is a mystery to me.

As to the caption of this column, I got to wondering whether this withdrawal from civilization made me a hermit or a recluse. As always, when faced with such a puzzle, I Googled the terms.

A recluse, I learned, is “a person who lives in self-imposed isolation ... usually for religious reasons.” A hermit, on the other hand, “is a religious recluse.”

Well, that explains that.

The main difference is that a hermit is also “a spiced cookie.”

(S. L. Frisbie is retired. He takes some comfort in one of those encouraging messages making the rounds on the internet, something to the effect that your fathers and grandfathers went off to war for years; you can manage to sit on your living room sofa and watch TV for a few weeks.)