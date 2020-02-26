A legislative proposal to make Florida Polytechnic University and New College of Florida branch campuses of the University of Florida and Florida State University, respectively, makes little sense.

A bill to create that organizational structure was filed in the Florida House of Representatives by Randy Fine of Palm Bay. He represents it as a way to reduce the administrative costs of the two small institutions.

Presidents of both have come out against the proposal, and for good reason. Presidents of FSU and UF also have spoken in opposition.

Florida Poly and New College are specialized institutions, and part of their strength logically comes from their size. In the words of one legislator, they “are not cookie cutter” schools.

Each fills a need for schools that offer an exceptional education to exceptional students.

Florida Poly is located in Polk County, and New College is in Sarasota.

“Florida’s future lies in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and Florida Poly offers a core STEM education available nowhere else in our state,” in the words of its president, Randy Avent.

It has an enrollment of approximately 1,340 students, compared to about 52,000 at UF.

New College’s web site boasts that it is “one of the nation’s premier public liberal arts colleges” and reaches out to “students with big ideas and grand plans.”

It offers more than 35 majors to a student body of 808 undergraduates and 29 graduate students, with an average class size of 14 students.

It claims more Fulbright scholars per capita than any other institution in the state.

FSU’s enrollment is 41,551. (That is about five times the size of the student body when I entered FSU 61 years ago.)

FSU and Florida clearly are doing a great job of educating a combined enrollment of more than 90,000 students.

New College and Florida Poly are doing a great job of educating some of the best and brightest students in the state.

College education isn’t cheap, regardless of scale.

Premium college education is even more expensive.

Taking two premium institutions and placing them under administrative umbrellas of two mega-universities is no way to preserve the performance of the former.

The Legislature should focus its attention on improving what’s wrong in state government, and not tinkering with one of its greatest successes.

—

(S. L. Frisbie is retired. In 1958, he was a member of the first freshman class at FSU in which males outnumbered females. That announcement, made at the freshman convocation, brought a huge cheer from female students. Male students were less enthusiastic.)