Stay at home!

Wow, I just sort of blurted that out, didn’t I?

We senior citizens, or chronologically gifted persons (or whatever politically correct term you prefer for those of us who are living lives of leisurely retirement) aren’t young anymore, and I’ve got news for you:

Our kids are worried about us, and we need to listen to them, okay? We are more susceptible to COVID-19 than they are, and they know it.

Yeah, those same kids who kept us awake at night hoping they would exercise good judgment when they were young and went out at night are now staying awake at night hoping we will exercise good judgment by staying at home. All the time.

This I know because one of them told me so in these words: They have “grave concerns over their parents going about business as usual rather than being prudent.”

A number of years ago, as Dad was in his late 80s and needed a little subtle oversight from the younger generation (as his mind faded, he thought I was his father and he called Mary — his daughter-in-law — his “keeper”) I warned our own children that in another 20 or 25 years, it would be their turn to look after us.

In spite of that, they still live in Florida.

Our kids, who are generally pretty good about letting their parents live our own lives (we are 79 and 78) did the best they could to talk us into entering into that genteel form of self-imposed house arrest called quarantine.

It took some persuasion … a lot of persuasion … but we finally agreed. And that includes wearing masks when we have to venture into the outside world, such as for doctor appointments.

Why not throw caution to the wind and figure that the law of averages might be on our side? More than anything else, because we want to be around to watch our grandchildren grow up.

So now we “attend” church on our laptops, we order our groceries delivered (the extra cost is just about made up by BOGO savings), we do our banking from the drive-through, and we have suspended our weekly family Sunday dinners.

In the early days of this new lifestyle, Mary and I did what we always do to prepare for an emergency: we gassed up our cars. At our present weekly rate of consumption, this should last us until around Thanksgiving.

We watch the endless televised reports from our state and national leaders, often flanked by staff members who I call Bobble-Heads, nodding at every statement as they await their turns at the microphone to lavish praise on their bosses for their heroic leadership.

I have yet to understand how, with all the declarations of emergency, hospitals are still forced to take part in a bidding war to purchase life-saving equipment from disposable masks for their staff to ventilators for their critically ill patients.

How about a little heroic leadership to solve this problem?

To quote a faithful reader, “Supply and demand breaks down when the price point becomes how much you value life.”

I couldn’t agree more. Profiteering under current circumstances is more akin to piracy, in my opinion.

One of our favorite Coronavirus quips on Facebook says to pity the poor husbands who have been telling their wives for years that they would accomplish that list of household projects if only they had the time.

Stay safe, friends. I can’t afford to lose any readers.

—

(S. L. Frisbie is retired. His all-time favorite Facebook observation is: “When a man says he’ll do something, he’ll do it. It’s not necessary to keep reminding him every six months.”)