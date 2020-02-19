It was nearly 40 years ago that I decided it was time for Mary to have a microwave oven.

I use the phrase “I decided” because Mary told me she didn’t want one. She was not alone.

I went to the only two stores in Bartow that sold them. Both were owned by friends of mine, and both said their wives also had insisted they didn’t want one. One said his wife was so mad when he gave her one that she refused to take it out of the carton for months.

And both said their wives had since discovered they couldn’t live without them.

Thus encouraged, I paid out around $500 for a microwave oven that weighed a little less than a Volkswagen. I am pleased to report that Mary took it out of the box the same day I gave it to her, and within about 45 minutes, discovered that it was an irreplaceable kitchen essential.

To put this in historical perspective, my Internet research reveals that the first microwave ovens made by Raytheon went into production in the late 1940s. They were nearly six feet tall, weighed more than 700 pounds, and sold for around $3,000.

It should come as no surprise that they were marketed only to commercial customers, like restaurants and ships.

Smaller, less expensive models became popular in home kitchens starting in 1967.

Not generally known as a trendsetter, I waited until the early 1980s to see if microwaves had a future or if they were just a passing fad.

Parenthetically, I was less cautious with eight-track tapes, and still have a nice collection of them gathering dust.

Last week, Mary announced that our microwave oven — probably the fourth or fifth we have purchased in the last 40 years — had waved its last micro. It was nine months out of its five-year warranty.

She relearned how to cook bacon in a skillet, and we decided to have our mid-day second cup of coffee lukewarm. It just seemed like too much trouble to heat it up in a saucepan.

Mary set out to look for a new one, finding none in any store that would fit within the cabinet that was custom built in our kitchen for that purpose two or three ovens ago. She found them at prices less than $100, all in the wrong size.

She finally found an online model that was the perfect size, and as a bonus, weighed little enough that we could hoist it into the cabinet ourselves.

Delivery would take 14 days of primitive existence without microwave capability.

In a remarkable stroke of luck, I remembered where there was a small microwave in storage that had not been used for 10 years. Even more remarkable, it still worked.

It is less powerful than its successors, and has fewer bells and whistles, but it is a welcome substitute.

Not for the first time, Mary and I have reflected on how fortunate we are to live in the era of electricity, indoor plumbing and, yes, microwave ovens.

(S. L. Frisbie is retired. He ranks the development of microwaveable popcorn in the 1980s as one of the greatest technological advancements of modern times.)