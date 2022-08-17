While thousands of houses have been built every year in Polk County of late, in the city of Frostproof, around 100 houses have been built over the past two years.
City leaders say those are still record numbers.
Some 100-year-old trees were recently torn down to put up a few more, angering some. The city water and sewage system are aging, concerning others. Many of the land code ordinances have not been changed in decades according to members of the Frostproof Planning Commission.
During a Frostproof City Council workshop On Aug. 1, Frostproof Vice Mayor Austin Gravley proposed a six-month building moratorium to address some of these concerns, which received a 3-1 vote in favor.
The vote gave City Manager Nicole McDowell and City Attorney Chuck Galloway authority to move forward with typing up an ordinance to put the proposal into effect. On Aug. 15, the City Council was scheduled to vote on the building moratorium for the first time.
On recommendation from the Frostproof Planning Commission, the Frostproof City Council members voted not to move forward with the building moratorium on Aug. 15.
Council members agreed with the planning commission stating that land codes could be changed without having to freeze development. Further, it was stated that while some developers were “disrespecting Frostproof” that not all developers needed to be punished by imposing a building moratorium.
“There are certain developers who are bound and determined to be terrible neighbors no matter how diplomatic you try to be with them,” Gravley said on Aug. 1.
Also on Aug. 1, Mayor Jon Albert said he recently took his new wife to the Keys and noted that some small communities in Florida are planned out better than others. Councilwoman Tashana True said she wanted to keep her hometown like it was when she was a child, small, beautiful and safe.
“Our kids will never have the things that we did,” True said Aug. 1. “We need to put things in place.”
Councilman Mike Hutto was the lone no vote on Aug. 1, saying it was not fair to punish all builders when only a few were a problem. Councilwoman Leslie Brewer was not present for the Aug. 1 vote to instruct city staff to move forward with typing up the proposal for an official vote.
On Aug. 15, on recommendation from the Frostproof Planning Commission, Hutto motioned to deny the building moratorium. Brewer said she supported Hutto.
“I'm torn because six months seems a lot,” Brewer said.
True was the first to change her mind, meaning that three of the five council members were then in support of Hutto's motion to deny the proposed building moratorium.
Seeing what was happening, the vice mayor withdrew his proposal.
“I think we have gotten the attention of a lot of developers,” Gravley said.
In addition to the proposed six-month building moratorium, a new water conservation ordinance was proposed but delayed due to staff not being ready to present the ordinance. The city is approved to suck around 800,000 gallons of water out of the Upper Floridan Aquifer per day. City residents are currently using around 500,000 gallons per day.
“There is not unlimited water,” Gravley said.
In July, the Frostproof City Council raised impact fees by 50 percent, the highest amount allowed by state law. This was also an attempt to control growth, city council members said at the time.