On Aug. 1, Frostproof Vice Mayor Austin Gravley proposed a six-month building moratorium, which received a 3-1 vote in favor.
The vote gave City Manager Nicole McDowell and City Attorney Chuck Galloway authority to move forward with typing up an ordinance to put the proposal into effect.
It's unknown exactly when the ordinance will be ready. It was not part of the Aug. 15 meeting. The ordinance could be passed sometime next month.
Gravely proposed the building moratorium on recommendation from the Frostproof Planning Commission which unanimously suggested that several city ordinances were outdated.
For example, some developers have been chopping down 100-year-old oak canopy trees to build houses on lots not large enough to support a canopy tree. Water infrastructure in the city needs to be modernized and many of the new homes being proposed are on land which would require septic systems. There is also no zoning which would force a developer to build on one acre lots in cases where there is no access to the city sewage system. In addition, some developers have been building on land that floods, raising the land higher, and diverting storm water onto other landowner property.
Gravely said some developers were “disrespecting” Frostproof, saying he was not anti-growth but was disappointed with some irresponsible growth.
“There are certain developers who are bound and determined to be terrible neighbors no matter how diplomatic you try to be with them,” Gravely said.
Mayor Jon Albert recently took his new bride to the Keys and noted that some small communities in Florida are planned out better than others.
Council member Tashana True said she wanted to keep her hometown like it was when she was a child, small, beautiful and safe.
“Our kids will never have the things that we did,” True said. “We need to put things in place/”
Council member Mike Hutto was the lone no vote, saying he was in favor of a shorter time frame for a building moratorium and extending it if needed. Hutto said it was not fair to punish all builders when only a few were a problem.
Council member Leslie Brewer was not present for the vote.
In addition to the proposed building moratorium, the City Council expressed support for mandating that developers use modern appliances which save water. The city is approved to suck around 800,000 gallons of water out of the Upper Floridan Aquifer per day. City residents are currently using around 500,000 gallons per day.
“There is not unlimited water,” Gravely said.
While hundreds of new houses are approved in Polk County every month, Frostproof has only approved around 100 over the past year. Still, that is the most growth in years, Gravely said.
In July, the Frostproof City Council raised impact fees by 50 percent, the highest amount allowed by state law. This was also an attempt to control growth, city council members said.