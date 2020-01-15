FROSTPROOF – On Jan. 6, the Frostproof City Council reversed course in reference to a Dec. 16 attempt to foreclose on a piece of lakefront property whose owners are deceased and whose heirs were trying to resolve.
The owner of 401 Clinch Lake Blvd., land which is adjacent to Clinch Lake Dock on one side and adjacent to a city-owned beach on the other side, died in 2015. Following the man’s death, landscaping services were stopped. In addition, the man’s widow was, at the time, incapacitated in a nursing home and unable to maintain the home, Frostproof Mayor Martin Sullivan explained.
City staff said that, between 2015 and July 2019, $300,000 in code enforcement liens were placed on the property due to overgrown grass violations. In 2019, Frostproof City Attorney Chuck Galloway initiated foreclosure litigation of the property on instruction from the city council.
The city attorney had trouble finding the heirs of the property because the widow had also since died.
When Galloway found the man's daughter in New York, she asked to pay the actual costs of mowing the yard in exchange for dropping the code enforcement lien and foreclosure litigation. On Dec. 16, city council members Austin Gravely and Mike Hutto said that taking ownership of the property would be an asset to the city to expand the beach on the east side of Lake Clinch.
At the city council meeting Dec. 16, council members voted 4-1 to move forward with foreclosure and, at the same time, offer to buy the lakefront portion of the property for around $20,000.
Sullivan was the lone dissent vote on the matter.
On Jan. 6, city staff said the daughter and family heirs of the property refused what appeared to be a low land offer from the city of around $20,000 to buy the lakefront portion of the property and repeated their request to pay the actual costs of mowing the yard for a few years in exchange for dropping the code enforcement lien and foreclosure litigation.
Frostproof Interim City Manager Nicole McDowell said the actual costs to mow the yard and pay the city attorney for his involvement in the case were around $3,500.
In the end the Frostproof City Council voted unanimously to drop their attempt to take ownership of the land and agreed to settle foreclosure litigation if the family heirs paid the city $3,500 within 60 days.