Frostproof residents and owners of P and J Recreation restaurant and bar have, again, thanked county first responders and city staff by providing hot meals during the Hurricane Ian recovery effort.
As of Sept. 29, about half of the households in the city of Frostproof were without power as a result of Hurricane Ian.
“Before our power was restored (at city hall) today, Mike and Billie Sue Hutto fired up the grill at P and J Recreation and provided lunch for the city’s public works crew and our first responders with the Frostproof Fire Department and the Polk County Sheriff ’s Office,” City Manager Nicole McDowell said. “Thank you so much for your hospitality!”
In 2017, the Hutto family and P and J Recreation staff also kept the grill busy cooking up some hot slaw burgers during recovery efforts. Back then, the city was without power for about two weeks. Using a generator to cool drinks and a gas grill to make burgers, Mike and Billie were serving the only hot food available in the city at the time.
When the power was finally turned on, there was a large boom that could be heard throughout the city and soon after fire engine sirens could be heard. Half of P & J’s burned to the ground that day just as the power was restored. The couple was obviously able to re-open and to keep serving slaw burgers and other great food.