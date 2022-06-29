Eighteen-year-old Zacharey “Zach” Holman, of Babson Park, is always on the move and best known for his speed and spirit at his high school track team and state competitions.
Having just graduated from Frostproof Middle Senior High School on May 20, Holman, who has spina bifida and is confined to a wheelchair, is headed to the 2024 Paralympics and has just picked up his first sponsor, Frostbite Ice Cream & More in Frostproof.
“He flies down hills in his wheelchair,” said his mother, Karen, as they met with Frostbite’s owner, Nick Peros and the restaurant’s social media and marketing manager, Mikey Beasley.
He competes in adaptive javelin throw, shot put, archery, discus, wheelchair 200 and the wheelchair 800.
This year, he added two gold medals in the shot put and javelin, and two silver medals at the state meet.
So far, he has won 18 individual FHSAA Gold State Championship medals in Class 2A and 2 silver medals in adaptive field and track and holds a national record in the javelin, classification 14 U.
“I’m very self-motivated,” Holman said.
Peros and Beasley agree, as they said they were very proud of Holman’s “accomplishment and determination” and wanted to support this hometown athlete.
Holman trains five days a week, wheeling “miles and miles” as well as strength training.
Having competed in track and field since sixth grade, Holman said it is the “excitement” of competition that is a real win for him.
“It gets your blood going,” he said.
As a parent, his mother, Karen, has to be able to do 2.8 miles with him, and some days that is with a heat index over 100 in the hot Florida summertime, so they aim for the evenings as much as possible.
Karen said she and Holman’s father, John, who is the assistant varsity baseball coach at Frostproof Middle Senior High, have never held him back but encouraged him to go for his dreams.
“He’s an example, his will, his drive,” Peros said.
Zach loves to watch baseball and said his favorite team is the Philadelphia Phillies. He also served as manager for the high school girls volleyball team and girls weightlifting and raised a hog for competition at the Polk County Youth Fair every year since he was 8 years old. He loves fishing and hunting, and had also participated in waterskiing, and playing ice hockey.
Holman also has two brothers, Trey, 13, and Geoffrey, 31.
This summer, he will head to the qualifier for Junior Nationals in Atlanta. The Junior Nationals will be held in Colorado.
He also plans to attend Warner University and earn a degree in agriculture.
